Reporter honored by New York Press Association

The Shelter Island Reporter took top honors in the Best Editorial Page competition at the New York Press Association.

The TimesReview Newsgroup — the Reporter, Suffolk Times and News-Review — was also acknowledged by the association, placing third among the top groups or newspaper chains in the state.

Awards were presented at the Association’s spring convention this weekend at the Gideon Putnam Resort and Spa in Saratoga Springs.

NYPA’s entries were judged by the North Carolina Press Association, just as NYPA members volunteer to judge other states’ entries in their competitions.

“The first two pages were the best of all the entries,” the judges said about the Reporter’s winning editorial page. “The illustrations speak simple truths without being simplistic. The layout style is welcoming and imaginative without intimidating. And the editorials led us towards and along paths that many would not deem worthy of exploration without the words presented. Kudos.”

The paper won a first place award for best color ad created by a newspaper. “Excellent example of letting the picture tell the story,” the judges said.

The Reporter and staff were also singled out statewide for:

• Reporter Archer Brown won a third place award for coverage of the arts. “Wow! We loved the descriptive manner of this coverage — wonderful feel,” the judges said.

• The Reporter placed third in the overall design excellence category. “Excellent use of photos. Nice typography. The visuals of this newspaper really help reflect the community it covers,” the judges said.

• Reporter part-time photographer Eleanor Labrozzi took home a third place award for an art photo of Dering Harbor. “Beautifully lit, attention to framing, nicely printed and justice done to the colors,” the judges said. “This is a nice photo in that it shows in a new light something that locals have likely seen many times. It might prompt even longtime residents to pause, look again and see the place anew.”