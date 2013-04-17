Reel Point revisited

Waterways Management Advisory Council member Marc Wein may have been the first person in recent months to focus on erosion that threatens Reel Point. But it’s hardly the first time that the spit of land that extends from the southern end of Club Drive into Coecles Harbor has concerned Islanders.

Mr. Wein’s warnings, voiced before Superstorm Sandy struck, appeared to gain little traction from his WMAC colleagues. Since Sandy, the entire council has been searching for solutions and funding to try to save Reel Point. They’ve had plenty of company through the years, but a solution has remained elusive.

“Reel Point is now starving to death, its natural nourishment lying trapped between the jetties,” an unnamed old timer told the Reporter back in March 1971. Boulders the Public Works Department deposited on Reel Point then in an effort to stabilize the landing were tossed back into the sea. Dredging around the point opened up the mouth of the harbor to swirling water that caused more erosion, the man said.

Reel Point, that in 1926 measured 296 feet wide, measured only 124 feet wide by the late 1960s. And by January 1971, it measured only 94 feet wide. Utility poles that once carried electricity to a bungalow on Reel Point were under water except at times of extremely low tides. West of those poles, there were traces of a hard-surfaced roadway that had been built by the Highway Department to provide access to the town landing.

The Reporter story in its March 31edition was headlined, “A Starving Reel Point — Is It Condemned to Die?”

A front page picture showed the destruction of a once beautiful waterfront retreat belonging to a Ram Island developer and the caption questioned whether the house was all that had been destroyed by Mother Nature’s battering, coupled with man’s interventions. It suggested that Reel Point on which the house sat was also doomed.

Debate swirled about what caused the problems Reel Point. Some blamed man-made jetties that affected the way sand accreted or eroded at various places. Others insisted the jetties had nothing to do with the erosion. They blamed dredging at the mouth of the harbor. And still others said it was the town’s decision to dump rocks at Reel Point in an effort to shore up the land that instead resulted in damage.

In the 1930s, the flow of sand that had always stabilized Reel Point was halted by construction of the first bulkheads and, later, jetties in an effort to protect residents’ properties from erosion.

The Reporter sided with those who blamed the installation of those bulkheads and wooden jetties, saying they interfered with the ebb and flow of the tides, especially during easterly storms. The paper quoted an unidentified life-long resident who said that prior to the installation of the bulkheads and jetties, “the natural flow of water moved sand and rocks from Ram Head, nourishing Reel Point.” Man’s intervention resulted in diminishing the amount of sand and rocks that landed on Reel Point, he said.

One view back in 1971 was that there would come a day when sands from the shallows north and south of Gardiners Island could eventually lock the entrance to Coecles Harbor, making it a “land-locked lake,” according to the Reporter story.

“Reel Point has no future; it’s gone,” one person told the Reporter back then. “To try to save it will be a never-ending expense,” he said.

By then Supervisor Evans Griffing insisted the town had an obligation to property owners on Coecles Harbor to “find a way to stabilize Reel Point to protect the harbor.”

It now falls to a new generation of caretakers to decide whether or not to invest in Reel Point’s future and, if so, to determine how to best tackle the project.