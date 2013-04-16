Police chief looking at 10K security

“There’s nothing that we’re talking about changing,” Shelter Island Police Chief Jim Read said Tuesday about security for the local 10k in June.

Chief Read spoke to the Reporter Tuesday morning in the wake of the bombings at Monday’s Boston Marathon.

Still, he said, he’ll be sitting down with race organizers nearer to the June 15 date to reassess the situation. And he’ll be particularly attentive to organizers Mary Ellen and Frank Adipietro. Dr. Adipietro ran the Boston Marathon Monday while Ms. Adipietro, a nurse, assisted at the scene.

Typically, all members of the Shelter Island Police Department are on duty on race day, Chief Read said. The local police also receive backup from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department and New York State Police, he said.

“We expect to review the arrangements” prior to the event and at a time when more should be known about the Boston bombings that could inform security on the Island.

Typically, about 1,500 run in the 10k and 5k and thousands more flock to Shelter Island to watch the race.