Police blotter: Two arrested on DWI charges

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Caroline A. Hall, 48, of Shelter Island was driving on School Street on Saturday, March 30 at about 6 p.m. when she was stopped by police for failure to stay in lane. She was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated. Her car was seized in accordance with Suffolk County law regarding a prior DWI conviction. Ms. Hall was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $1,000 bail.

On Monday, April 1, Molly F. Free, 54, of Southampton was driving on North Ferry Road when she was stopped by police for speeding and for failure to stay in lane. She was subsequently arrested at about 2:30 p.m. and charged with aggravated DWI. Ms. Free was held for arraignment in Shelter Island Justice Court — Judge Helen J. Rosenblum on the bench — and released on bail of $750.

SUMMONSES

John J. Condon, 68, of Mattituck was driving on North Ferry Road on March 26 when he was issued a ticket for failure to stop at a stop sign.

ACCIDENTS

Cristina Castellanos of Shelter Island was driving west on Summerfield Place on March 28 when she hit a vehicle belonging to Andrew Ward of Shelter Island, which was parked in the North Ferry line. There was damage to the driver’s-side rear quarter panel of Mr. Ward’s vehicle and some minor scratches on the passenger-side of Ms. Castellanos’ vehicle. The total damage was estimated at under $1,000.

Ms. Castellanos, 48, was given a summons for violation of la icense permit restriction.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a report on March 26 that a vehicle had been parked at a family’s residence for a few days. It was determined that the vehicle belonged to a relative.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a smoke alarm at a Center residence on March 26. It had been set off by construction dust.

A caller reported on March 27 that a vehicle was parked in a lot, running with the lights on. Police found someone sleeping behind the wheel.

On March 29, police checked on vehicles parked in a resident’s driveway in the owner’s absence. Police found that a neighbor had put the vehicles there while the house was being painted.

Gunshots were reported in Silver Beach on March 29; police located a person shooting skeet, using steel shot. No violations were noted.

On the 31st, gunshots were reported at Wades Beach. A family was shooting skeet, also with steel shot, and biodegradable skeet. No further action was taken.

Police responded to a possible violation of an order of protection on March 29. No violation was noted.

A kayak was reported floating off Hay Beach on March 30. Police checked with the U.S. Coast Guard; apparently the kayak had blown off the beach on a windy day; no one was kayaking at the time.

A medical alert alarm was set off accidentally in Silver Beach on March 30.

A loud noise was reported in a Center area on March 31. Police searched the immediate area on foot with negative results.

Police on patrol in Silver Beach on April 1 removed a portable basketball hoop that had fallen across a roadway.

Also on April 1, police assisted a West Neck resident in gaining entrance to a locked shed.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 31.