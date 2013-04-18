Police blotter: One arrested for DWI, six ticketed

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Rene W. Bastian, 45, of Brooklyn was stopped by police for failure to stop at a stop sign on Sunday, April 14 at about 1:10 a.m. He was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated and later arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding. Mr. Bastian was released on $750 bail and directed to appear in court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Tamara L. Salerno, 38, of Shelter Island was given a ticket on Manwaring Road on March 25 for driving with a suspended/revoked registration.

On April 13 Berengere N. Gaber, 36, of Sag Harbor was ticketed on North Ferry Road for driving with inadequate brake lights.

Craig T. Comfort, 44, of Stony Brook was given a summons on April 15 for speeding on New York Avenue — 38 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On April 15, Robert M. Marcello, 44, of Shelter Island was ticketed on Manwaring Road for speeding — 48 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Stephen D. Lamson, 57, of Southampton was given a ticket on April 15 on West Neck Road for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

ACCIDENTS

A witness told police on April 9 that a motorist had driven his vehicle into a garage door and its framing at the IGA on North Ferry Road and then left the scene. Police located the driver, Edouardo Romani of Greenport, and the vehicle and issued Mr. Romani, 64, a ticket for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage involved. In addition to property damage, there was damage to the front end of Mr. Romani’s vehicle.

On April 14, Judith Sutton of Shelter Island told police that her vehicle had hit a fence on April 13, causing minor damage to the front bumper and none to the fence.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported the smell of propane near tanks in the Center on April 9. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and shut off the tanks until the gas company arrived.

There was a power outage on the north side of the Island on April 10 after a brief rain and wind storm; LIPA was notified.

Police responded to reports of two disabled vehicles in Menantic and Cartwright on April 11 and 13 respectively.

A Shorewood resident reported a broken vehicle window on April 13. A property across the street had been cleaned up recently and that may have resulted in the damage.

On April 13 police investigated a report of suspicious activity in the woods in the Cartwright area.

A caller reported a neighborhood dispute in Menantic on April 14.

A person visiting police headquarters on April 15 was advised to obtain legal counsel regarding her concerns.

Also on April 15, police advised the parties involved in a civil dispute not to contact each other, other than through their respective attorneys.

Two burglary alarms were activated on April 10 and April 14, both in West Neck. Cleaning staff set off the alarm in a guest cottage as the result of an inoperable keypad; no cause was indicated for the second.

A second-floor fire alarm went off at a Hay Beach residence on April 12; workers were on the scene and no problems were noted.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 12 and 15.