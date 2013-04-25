Police blotter: 8 tickets to 5 motorists

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Harold Pleitez, 48, of Greenport was driving on New York Avenue when he was ticketed for speeding — 40 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On April 17, Shane Thomas Hughes, 29, of Greenport was given a summons on North Ferry Road for driving with a suspended/revoked registration.

On the same day, Dick C. Strine, 53, of Bayport was issued a ticket for speeding on New York Avenue — 43 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Raul Hernandez, 28, of Greenport was given three tickets on April 19 on West Neck Road for unlicensed operation, having an inadequate light on the load and for not wearing a seatbelt.

Esvin Payes, 21, of Flanders was given two summonses on North Menantic Road on April 30 for unlicensed operation and for having inadequate brake lights.

OTHER REPORTS

On April 16, police assisted a motorist who ran out of gas in the Center.

Police responded to a complaint about a bad check on April 16.

A truck had stalled on a Hay Beach roadway on April 17; police set out traffic cones until the vehicle could be towed.

On April 17, a dead seal was reported along the Ram Island shore line. Police notified the Highway Department.

Police responded to a report of a stalking on April 17. The complaint was unfounded.

At 3:45 in the morning on April 18 police assisted a resident with North Ferry transportation in order to get to the emergency vet in Riverhead.

Police assisted the Southold Town Police on April 19 with patrol coverage in Greenport during a possible emergency at the Cross Sound Ferry.

An arcing wire was reported in Cartwright on April 19. LIPA was notified.

On April 20, a caller requested police assistance in removing an individual from a Silver Beach property. The owner did not wish to press charges.

A Center caller reported a dog at large on April 21, dropped off by its unidentified owner. Police picked up the dog and returned it with a warning for the owner.

On April 22, police checked on the well-being of an individual in the South Ferry area.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm on April 19. Smoke from a fire in the fireplace set off the alarm.

Two burglary alarms went off in Dering Harbor and West Neck on April 21 and 22 respectively. The premises appeared to be secure; no criminal activity was noted.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 19 and 20.