Police blotter: 2 arrests, 9 tickets this week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

On Friday, April 5 at 8:22 p.m., Brian Weslek, 32, of Shelter Island was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, as a result of a court-ordered search warrant of his residence. Mr. Weslek was held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court the following day, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding. He was released on cash bail of $1,000 and was directed to return to court at a later date.

Juan F. Feliciano, 47, of Shelter Island was arrested in Southampton on Sunday, April 7 at about 12:30 a.m. by the Southampton Police, on a warrant issued by Shelter Island Justice Court. He had been charged with driving with a suspended license. Mr. Feliciano was held overnight and arraigned before Judge Rosenblum. He was released on cash bail of $500 and instructed to return at a later date on the court’s calendar.

SUMMONSES

Blaize A. Zabel, 23, of Shelter Island was driving on West Neck Road on April 3 when he was stopped by police and given a ticket for driving with a suspended/revoked registration.

On April 4, Marvin Perezpineda. 33, of Greenport was given three summonses on North Ferry Road for unlicensed operation, failure to change an address on his registration and driving with inadequate brake lights.

Donald R. Hottenroth, 59, of East Yaphank was ticketed on North Ferry Road on April 4 for driving with a suspended/revoked registration.

Charlotte Wray, 41, of Shelter Island and Paul A. Reinekens, 26, of Southold were ticketed on South Ferry Road on April 6 for driving uninspected vehicles.

On April 8, David D. Irving, 57, of New York City was given a summons for speeding on New York Avenue — 43 mph in a 25 mph-zone.

Also on the 8th, Michael J. Greenlee, 42, of New York City was ticketed for speeding on New York Avenue — 39 mph in a 25-mph zone.

OTHER REPORTS

Police investigated a dispute concerning a private sale on April 2; the problem was resolved.

A caller told police on April 2 that landscaping work was causing a hazard on a Center roadway. A vehicle was moved to a safer location.

On April 2, police received a report about a person creating a disturbance at an Island business and accused of passing bad checks there.

A burglary alarm was activated at a home in the Center on April 4; it was set off by workers on the site.

A caller reported on April 5 that a raccoon was trapped in a wet garbage dumpster. Police were unable to coax the animal out; the dumpster was transported to the Recycling Center.

On April 6 police responded to an on-going legal dispute.

An open burn was reported on April 6 on Ram Island. Police found a small controlled burn; the owner had a burn permit but was not aware of the new burn laws requiring a specific date for the burn. The fire was extinguished.

ATVs were reported on a Silver Beach roadway and beach on April 6. Police spoke to the individuals concerned who said they will not ride there in the future.

A caller told police about an open front door at a Center residence on April 7. The house was checked by police; the door had apparently blown open because of a high wind and faulty handle.

On April 7, police checked on the well-being of a person in the Center. No problems were reported.

Also on the 7th, police investigated a possible case of harassment.

Police looked into an alleged violation of an order of protection on April 8; the complaint was unfounded.

On April 8, police responded to an alleged case of petit larceny.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 5 and 6.