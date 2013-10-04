Obituary: Lee Siegel

Long-term Shelter Island summer resident, Lee Siegel, died on her 85th birthday, February 24, 2013.

She was born in Vienna, Austria and came to New York City at the start of World War II.

She married Leonard Siegel in 1947, and their young family began summering on Shelter Island in 1954.

Lee worked at Anglo Fabrics as the public relations manager and at the New York City’s Mayor’s Office of Film, Theater and Broadcasting as permits and location coordinator. She later returned to Anglo Fabrics and continued there until the end of her professional career.

From the 1950’s into the 1970’s, the Siegel home was a gathering place for guests of all ages. On any summer evening, you could find teens listening to music on the porch while the adults chatted pool-side or indoors. Friends from thousands of miles away included Shelter Island on their itineraries for a stop at the Siegel home on White Hill.

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club was a focus of the Siegel family. Lee, along with friends like Vi Brewer and Kay Sessa, were the innovators, chaperones and friends who supported the Junior Golf Program led by golf pro Bob DeStefano.

The Siegel family remembers earlier summers spent at the Heights Beach Club, the unforgettable sunsets, barbecues and other family events.

Lee and Leonard spent their retirement years in Palm Coast, Florida, where he died in 2006.

Lee will be missed by her children, David, Robert, Ellen and Michael and their spouses, Alice, Linda, Bob Haines and Pat Rind, as well as her nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.