NY Times feature article on Sylvester Manor

Today’s New York Times “Home” section devotes three full pages and several photographs to Sylvester Manor.

Check it out online at http://www.nytimes.com/2013/04/11/garden/sylvester-manor-on-shelter-island-returns-to-its-roots.html?_r=0.

The story’s focus is on the energy and ideas Bennett Konesni has brought to the Manor since he was offered the 17th century masterpiece and accompanying property by a family member seven years ago when he was 23.

It’s a poignant and entertaining story on how Mr. Konesni has kept the spirit of the place alive by making it a working farm and educational resource.

The Manor is all over the news these days, and it’s not just an extensive color spread in the Times. An exhibition has just opened at New York University in Manhattan that runs through July 15 called “Sylvester Manor: Land, Food and Power on a New York Plantation.”

For further information, call the Manor at 749-0626 or go to sylvestermanor.org.