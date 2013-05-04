Legal Notice: Village of Dering Harbor

(NOTICE AND SUMMARY OF RESOLUTION FOR PUBLICATION)

NOTICE

The resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted on the 13th day of March, 2013, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Village of Dering Harbor, in the County of Suffolk, New York, is not authorized to expend money or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this Notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the publication of this Notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the constitution.

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

BOND RESOLUTION OF THE VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR, NEW YORK, ADOPTED MARCH 16, 2013, AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION OF IMPROVEMENTS TO THE MUNICIPAL WATER SYSTEM, STATING THE ESTIMATED MAXIMUM COST THEREOF IS $70,000, APPROPRIATING SAID AMOUNT FOR SUCH PURPOSE, AND AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF $70,000 SERIAL BONDS OF SAID VILLAGE TO FINANCE SAID APPROPRIATION

The object or purpose for which the bond are authorized is the construction of improvements to the Municipal water system, at the estimated maximum cost of $70,000.

The amount of obligations to be issued is $70,000.

The periods of probable usefulness are in excess of five years; however, the bonds authorized pursuant to this resolution and any bond anticipation notes issued in anticipation of the sale of said bonds, shall mature no later than five (5) years after the date of original issuance of said bonds or notes.

A complete copy of the bond resolution summarized above shall be available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the Village Clerk, at the Village Hall, 23 Locust Point Road, Shelter Island Heights, New York.