Legal Notice: Village of Dering Harbor

LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC BUDGET HEARING OF THE

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Please take notice that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a public hearing on Saturday, April 20,2012, at 10:00 am at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Please take note that all interested parties should appear and that comments will be taken from the public at that time. The budget will also be available for review at the office of the Village Clerk prior to the date of the hearing

Dated March 28, 2013