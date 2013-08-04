Legal Notice: Village of Dering Harbor
LEGAL NOTICE
LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC BUDGET HEARING OF THE
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED
VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR
Please take notice that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a public hearing on Saturday, April 20,2012, at 10:00 am at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.
Please take note that all interested parties should appear and that comments will be taken from the public at that time. The budget will also be available for review at the office of the Village Clerk prior to the date of the hearing
Dated March 28, 2013