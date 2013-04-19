Have you seen this frog?

A new frog was recently discovered in a trash-infested phragmites wetland on Staten Island by doctoral student Jeremy Feinberg. Mr. Feinberg was searching for the southern leopard frog, once the most common frog on Long Island that has since disappeared. The southern leopard frog resembles the as-yet-unnamed frog in appearance, though it has a slightly different habitat, a different call and is genetically different.

Has this “city frog” ventured out to the country? Come to Mashomack, where, as part of its Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 20 from 5 to 8 p.m., you will learn about the frog and its distinct call and wander the wetlands to discover if this frog lives on Eastern Long Island.

Participants can help in regional surveys to determine its range. Wear waterproof boots.

Earlier in the day, welcome spring at Mashomack with stories and songs from 1 to 3 p.m. Back by popular demand, professional storyteller John Porcino will entertain with Earth Day music and stories for all ages. Don’t miss the chance to try John’s different instruments: fiddle, penny whistle, conch and many others.

After the performance, walk the Red Trail and enjoy a reading of “When the Shadbush Blooms” to celebrate the turning of the seasons from a Native American perspective. All programs are free for TNC members; all others pay $5. Call 749-1001 or visit nature.org/mashomack for more information.