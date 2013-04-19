Gardening with Galligan: No fun stuff yet, but soon …

Since the season is beginning, we should begin at the beginning, too. When I first began to garden, the Internet had not yet been invented, my sources of information were restricted to garden books and other gardeners. Garden books were, I thought, really annoying. The first chapters were always all about dirt. I wasn’t interested in dirt, I was interested in flowers; I skipped ahead to all the chapters about blossoms.

Experienced gardeners know this for the big mistake it is. So novice gardeners, this one’s for you.

Dirt, which gardeners call “soil,” is key; nothing is more important. I begin the season by making what I call “yum.” This is a combination of one-third topsoil, one-third compost and one-third peat moss. It can easily be made in a wheelbarrow and stored in one of those large tin pails, available in any hardware store. Just dump it in and stir. If you are finicky, use a sturdy stick or a long handled spade. If not, use your arm, up to the elbow. My daughter, when she was young and thought helping me was fun, named this mixture “yum,” because I think she imagined the roots of the plant finding it, rubbing their tummy-equivalents and murmuring “Yum.” Anyway, the name stuck and that’s what I call it now, too.

When you are putting in new plantings, put a saucer full of the mixture at the bottom of the hole. If you are starting a new bed, and I know this sounds arduous and it is, it’s worth digging out and discarding the top 8 inches and replacing it with yum. When I have found the wherewithal to do this, it has always proven to be worthwhile. It’s an enormous amount of work but it lasts for all time. Now that you have made and stored your yum, you’re ready for the next chore.

Among the chapters I always skipped over was the one dealing with mulch. I found mulch to be much like dirt; in other words, it wasn’t interesting. It certainly wasn’t pretty. Wrong again! Along with soil, mulch is hugely important. Any good gardener, looking at a bare bed, feels about the same way anyone would looking at a newborn child, naked, in the August sun. They want to run and get some form of cover.

Mulch is that cover.

I will acknowledge before discussing mulch any further that it is expensive; that is its only drawback. Should you be tempted to use the free mulch that many townships offer or accept gifts from a good-hearted neighbor with a chipper, you would do well to think twice. Commercial mulch has been sterilized. This means it is free not only of weed seeds, but germs as well. And here on Shelter Island, with our high summer humidity, which fungi simply adore, that’s a major asset. There will be no germs hidden in a bag of commercial mulch.

If the financial consideration is significant, and you go ahead with the free mulch, you probably need not be concerned with the issue of weed seeds. You will be weeding, no matter what, so if you’re pulling five weeds instead of three, that’s hardly a big deal. But the issue of disease is important, so you should be more than usually vigilant. As the summer humidity grows, keep your eye out for signs of fungus and spray sooner rather than later.

Next week, we can go over the functions that mulch serves, which will make you believers. Then soon, on to the fun stuff, like, yes, flowers!