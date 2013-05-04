Friday Night Dialogues for April 12: ‘Between Mike and Me’

Gary Paul Gates, longtime CBS News colleague and friend of Mike Wallace, recalls the late, celebrated journalist and will tell lively stories behind many of his iconic interviews at Friday Night Dialogues at the Library on April 12 at 7 p.m.

Gates, co-author of “Close Encounters: Mike Wallace’s Own Story” and “Between You and Me: A Memoir,” will take Islanders behind the camera that framed Wallace’s remarkable career — from the early 1940s through 2011— and will share personal anecdotes of their encounters that began in the late 1970s.

Clips of 14 rare interviews will punctuate Gates’ recollection with colorful anecdotes behind those provocative conversations. Included are: Eleanor Roosevelt, Margaret Sanger, Salvador Dali, Eldon Edwards, Malcolm X, Attallah Shabazz, Louis Farrakhan, the Shah of Iran, the Ayatollah Khomeini, Jimmy “the Weasel” Fratiano, Vladimir Horowitz, Itzhak Perlman, Barbra Streisand and Shirley MacLaine.

Journalist, best-selling author and television writer and producer, Gates was a writer on the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite, a writer and producer for various documentaries and television projects, including “The 20th Century” series narrated by Mike Wallace, where he also served as story editor and senior producer.

He began his career at U.P.I. and also wrote and produced for ABC News, CBS Sports and ESPN as well as freelance magazine articles and profiles. In addition to his books with Wallace, he co-authored “The Palace Guard” (with Dan Rather), “The Acting President” (with Bob Shieffer) and wrote “Air Time: The Inside Story of CBS News,” which sparked the collaboration and friendship with Wallace that would span more than three decades.

Coming up: On April 19, author Caroline Zaleski discusses “Long Island Modernism,” the first illustrated history of the Island; on May 3, novelist Charlotte Rogan speaks of the hard choices and survival described in her novel, “The Lifeboat”; on May 17, award-winning director Michael Canzoniero joins us for a screening of his documentary, “Shelter Island: Art = Friendship + Discovery”; and, on May 24, author, activist and speaker, Talia Carner, takes us behind-the-scenes of the riveting journey described in her book, “Jerusalem Maiden.”

Friday Night Dialogues at the Library begins at 7 p.m. in the library’s community room on the lower level and is free. Donations are greatly appreciated.