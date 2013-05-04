Featured Letter: On dark skies

To the Editor:

I probably have more landscape lighting than anyone else on the Island, yet I am in favor of certain guidelines.

Since the installation of my extravagant night lighting six years ago, I have received nothing but compliments or the occasional request for advice. The secret lies in wattage. I have nothing higher than 45-50 watts installed and everything is dimmable. Both my neighbors and I should be able to enjoy the stars, moonlight and twinkling lights on the other shore.

Uplighting is still possible with “diffusers,” or grills that soften beams, and “eyelids,” which direct light only at it’s objective and protect your neighbors from excessive glare.

These are all common sense techniques. It seems obvious to not want to shine spotlights onto your neighbors property or to make wasteful and invasive columns of light that shine uselessly into the sky.

It’s a pity this requires legislation. It’s really not that difficult.

LION R. ZUST

Shelter Island

To the Editor:

March 28’s Reporter’s front page headline, “Government Overreach” was a bit of an understatement but was aiming at the right target.

At the onset, I would like to establish just who is running this town, the duly elected Town Board or an appointed committee which does not have to answer to the tax-paying electorate. I feel very relieved to know that committees can order another appointed advisory town employee to make up new laws for what seems a puppet government to discuss. So much wasted public time when there are real issues to address.

I would like Mr. Matz to produce this massive list of complaints, which has motivated the taking the stage of such useless and moronic non-productive waste of time on such a mundane subject of little importance.

Councilman Peter Reich made a good point as regards to the changing of lighting fixtures. Peter, how about not requiring the changing of fixtures at all. What next, when my shoes wear out, must I buy Buster Browns? After all I had to replace them anyway. This may sound silly, but so does this whole damn proposed law.

The sad part, the board is wasting time on it. I certainly hope the public is not amused by this tom-foolery.

I applaud Mr. Labrozzi for his insistence on an answer from Ms. Lewis; the sad thing, there was no answer coming. Ms. Lewis, your lack of candor or perhaps knowledge on the subject prompted your rather foolish final answer. I don’t think we should be running around passing laws because something so inconsequential might come to pass. Reminds me of the child who won’t eat the spinach because it might not taste good. Until he does and can state with unequivocal knowledge it does not taste good, he is basing a decision on an uninformed assumption.

By the way, Ms. Lewis, most ordinances start out benign until someone decides to enforce hem. Let’s say a neighbor who has lived next to you for many years gets into a disagreement with you. A call to an appointed town official[occurs]. The next thing you now you have spent several thousands of dollars on electricians and fixtures all because of a benign ordinance. And yes, Ms. Lewis, you’re not going to arrest someone the first time but I’m sure you will find a way to impose a fine to feed our starving government.

I have to say I am certainly glad we have Paul Shepherd to bring some sanity to the madness going on at Town Hall. His whole point is right on target. Unfortunately, it appears Ms. Lewis and some of the others on the board seem to think they know what is best for you, and right or wrong, they’re going to jam it down your throat.

Mr. Dougherty, who determines “extreme cases”? The neighbor, the complaining neighbor, the police department, the building department, the tax assessor or the newly appointed lighting inspector?

I think because we like wasting time on moronic, unimportant trivial matters to appease a handful of malcontents, may I suggest we look into mandating paint to dry faster. There is a lot to be said about this. Mr. Dougherty, since the other towns who have drunk the Kool-aid seem to be harmonious and successful with this insanity, I would assume you would approve of us lighting up the night sky such as Greenport, Southampton and East Hampton, to name just a very few.

I hardly think that one’s neighbor’s displeasure with another’s lighting is reason to subject a whole community to unnecessary restraints causing financial on all.

Mr. Reich, just because an appointed body, the ZBA, is unanimous in finding reason for some foolish wish based on erroneous thought does not necessitate the Town Board to consider or even entertain any action on ignorance. The board was elected on each member’s merits and ability to govern intelligently. Please don’t prove the voters wrong. Mr. Shepherd was perfectly correct when he stated that the board was being dictated to by the ZBA. If that is the case we can do away with elections and just have appointments for public officials. Ms. Lewis should have taken the hint from her experience two years ago with the board on the same matter and not become a puppet for the ZBA. Your ability to lead becomes in question when you are happy to support such nonsense.

My suggestion to the board’s willingness to take up the matter at a later date would be sometime after the 2250 elections.

JACK KIFFER

Shelter Island