Featured letters: Readers weigh in on dark skies legislation

Dark times

To the Editor:

“Like it or not, Shelter Island is part of a free country….” Like it or not? This was part of Councilwoman Chris Lewis’s reintroduction to her proposed dark skies legislation during the March 19 work session.

The reasons given for this new legislation are that a few people are offended by the aesthetics of the illumination from neighboring properties. This includes the small LED lights that you might line your driveway with. The other reason is that the night light confuses the birds. (Maybe the geese will fly back to Canada). Another rationalization is that other towns have “dark skies” laws. Many other communities have also banned the use of fireplaces by homeowners. What’s next?

It might help if the fence code was abolished. We are limited to 6 -and 4-foot-high fences. A 7- to 9-foot high fence would reduce the light spilling over from one property to another.

Every new code will require hours upon hours of discussion by committees and the board members when easements are requested. And this code begs for easements. The board has spent many work sessions discussing this proposed code. There were also many hours spent micro-managing other non-issues. Committees could be authorized to make some of these minor decisions. Then the board will be free to focus on more immediate matters.

The town board needs to stop worrying about every nuance on every property here and deal with the larger issues that are beyond the scope of the individual citizen.

Humans have a “footprint” in our environment. We need lights at night for safety and security. We cannot completely disappear for the sake of the nocturnal wild life or someone’s sense of aesthetics.

As currently proposed, if you forget to turn your porch light off and leave for a week, you can be fined $100 to $500 per day. Taxes, fees and fines. Instead, we should consider that the public voluntarily participate. I suggest a 5 percent property tax discount for those who voluntarily agree to be dark sky compliant.

So, like it or not, Chris, we do live in a free country. Like it or not, a lot of men and women have sacrificed greatly so we can live in a free country. I would like to live freely on my own property without this town government constantly imposing itself on us at every turn. I oppose this as law and how the town board is proceeding. There is no popular support for this code or a real need for it.

Conversely, I do agree with Councilwoman Lewis that the proposed dark skies code is for the birds.

VINNIE NOVAK

Shelter Island

Sleepless nights

To the Editor:

All praise to you for allowing Jack Kiffer vent his pent up resentments, seemingly at government in general. (See Your Letters, March 28.) Upon reading his letter pooh-pooh-ing a proposed Dark Skies law I wondered: Is Mr. Kiffer fortunate enough to live on a large property with a wooded buffer between his residence and neighboring homes or businesses? Or perhaps he has no problem falling asleep each night after a few pops at the bar?

Speaking from personal knowledge and experience, darkness is necessary for humans and animals to get a healthy night’s sleep. So I was dismayed after moving into an apartment in the Center that I was practically able to read the newspaper in my front bedroom … with the lights off! An expensive array of black-out drapes would be required in order for someone to sleep in that room. When having guests I opted to hang dark colored sheets over the windows. Not very effective and looked like, well, you can imagine.

In the past I had requested that my East Hampton neighbors turn off their bright outdoor lights by 11 p.m. Some were cooperative, others were indignant that I would infringe on their right to light their properties while not in use. Although the offending lighting was not in compliance with the code, I did not report it. I altered my home/lifestyle to accommodate them. I did, however, take East Hampton Town to task in 2002 when I noticed that all the porch lights on the new Windmill Village II Apartments were coach lamps with exposed bulbs — not the shielded fixtures that were specified in the lighting plan. That situation was promptly rectified and light trespass into my home across the street was averted.

I’m wondering how Town Hall would respond to a request to put their internally lighted sign on a timer set to shut off at 11 p.m.? And how about updating those 1960’s era street lamps on the center median? And do we really need a flashing highway hazard sign in front of the Library to announce public events?

VIRGINIA GERARDI

Shelter Island

Pakistan?

To the Editor:

Ban this, ban that. You ever notice that nobody ever wants to ban the government? Maybe we can outsource the government to Pakistan and we the people can get back to taking responsibility for ourselves and using common sense to solve our problems!

ESTELLE EDWARDS

Riverhead

Let there be light

To the Editor

Thank you Councilman Shepherd, for supporting the residents of Shelter Island against the latest government intrusion or the [proposed] dark skies ordinance. (See “Government Overreach?” March 28.)

Since I still have the original copy of the Reporter dated July 16, 2009, I decided to see what type of law they tried to pass back then. I quote: “ No light source shall be visible beyond the boundary of the property on which the light source is located, including from a body of water or roadway”. Since this island was populated by people seeking refuge, I find it ironic that one might be in violation of a law, simply by turning on a light fixture!

Low lights discriminate against those with poor sight and the elderly. What about our rights to enjoy our property at night? There is a reason that insurance companies suggest putting motion detector spotlights around the perimeter of a home, and especially around banks. Does one wonder why looting is prevalent during blackouts?

As to mandating a time limit on the ordinance, one needs to understand the legality of a certificate of occupancy. Since when can we legislate away a homeowners right, entitlement and status as a pre-existing, non-conforming use, to a ten-year period of enjoyment when the right is perpetual until legally abandoned?

An ordinance must tend to benefit the public health, morals, safety or general welfare in order to pass constitutional muster under the police power. This is an ordinance that benefits the few, to the detriment of the many. It imposes unnecessary, unreasonable and arbitrary restrictions, as well as infringing on the property rights and safety of its citizens.

Do we not have the freedom to pick out the light fixture, that we as homeowners deem appropriate for our own homes? Will the light police unscrew our bulbs? Will you as a town decide where and when I can put the lights on at my home? Are you now assuming liability if one falls, due to the lack of light?

Homeowners need to preserve their freedom to reasonably enjoy their property, to the exclusion of those who would deny them that.

BETTY BUTLER

Rumson, New Jersey

Enough antics

To the Editor:

About the night sky pollution controversy and government regulations: We are the government; this is especially true on our tight little island. Thanks to the Reporter, any one can publish [opinions] no matter how offensive.

Sarcasm and bombast are amusing to read. Colorful indignation grabs attention, and we get a woeful amount of this jabber. Folks who are persuaded by these antics are too easily misguided. Give me a cool, thoughtful essay any time.

Two Points:

1.One specific problem is pollution of the night sky. If you are a stargazer, with or without telescope, the glow in the sky from any ground source effectually reduces visibility. Can this be avoided? Not in Manhattan, but simple good sense, can minimize this effect. Does this require regulations? Sometimes it does.

2. Today’s so called “deregulation” fervor is grossly misdirected. Child labor laws, OSHA, EPA, NLRB, SEC, FDA, are some of the regulatory agencies we, the people have established for our well-being. Government in a democracy protects us from being poisoned, abused, exploited, bankrupted, and so on. In prehistoric times, it was great fun to leave the cave and bash a few heads, until we learned there was a better way.

HILBERT CAMP

Shelter Island