Editorial: Souring the debate

We live in a cynical age.

The reasons that have made cynicism — or always believing the worst in people — the defining mood of the times are many. A look at American history over the past several decades can be blinding with glaring examples of misguided and hypocritical leaders, so many it’s hard for a skeptic not to cross the line and become a cynic. (And this is the time to give three cheers to the skeptic, who will hold fire and weigh a situation, never acting on either naiveté or the certainty it will all end in tears.)

Another reason for the triumph of the cynics is an aging mentality in the society, and it’s not just a population growing older in years. Where once Americans of any age were viewed by themselves and many other nations as the youthful optimists at the table, now it seems everywhere you look you find wised-up sourpusses, also of all ages, scowling in the corner. They are, Oscar Wilde said, the people who know the price of everything but the value of nothing.

Add in the bitter, carpet-bombing style of rhetoric that flows through websites in the guise of measured comments, and cynicism never lacks for fuel to keep cranking away.

Just one example is the debate here on dark skies legislation. To the Town Board’s credit, the members have engaged in levelheaded, if at times feisty, debate on the issue, embracing the civil idea that reasonable people can disagree.

But others have pointed out that dark skies legislation is either the agenda of fools or just one more example that government — all government — is a criminal conspiracy always seeking to enslave us. That’s a point of view. But when the message is delivered with sarcasm, ad hominen attacks and language dripping with cynicism, it increases that sourness that seems to be seeping in everywhere, expressed through outrage that all institutions are corrupt, criminally inefficient or just plain stupid.

But for the skeptic and cynic alike, it’s hard not to agree that there’s been some good news lately. After worrying that state aid to school budgets would be slashed, the Legislature has passed a budget — on time and balanced for the third consecutive year holding increases in spending to under 2 percent — that will increase state aid to the Shelter Island school district. Even though Superintendent of Schools Michael Hynes said the budget process will remain a minefield, he noted he could sleep a bit easier these days with the news.

Also, the town and the Village of Dering Harbor will receive increases of close to 30 percent each in state aid for roads from the Consolidated Highway Improvement Program over last year. Axles and transmissions on the Island are breathing sighs of relief, not to mention engineers, asphalt manufacturers and road crews who will all be guaranteed pay checks.

With the national economy on the mend, the labor market beginning to brighten with new hires, and even Congress getting together on some issues like immigration, cynics might become just a bit more quiet this spring.