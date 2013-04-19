'Dessert Theatre' Saturday at 7

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will host a one-woman musical show, “Coming of Age,” written and performed by Jenifer Corwin, this Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m. This benefit will be for one performance only and dessert will be served.

Ms. Corwin formerly appeared in “Belle of Amherst” and “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” and has strong following both on the Island and the North Fork. Linda Betjeman is the musical director.

Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and may be purchased by calling 749-0805, extension 0. Reservations are requested. The performance will benefit the Presbyterian Church and a local agency.