Depending on LIPA: Town Board hears more on power cable project

More details emerged at Tuesday’s Town Board work session on the power pipeline being constructed by the Long Island Power Authority.

Last week Supervisor Jim Dougherty — who was absent from Tuesday’s meeting — said there had been a “hell or high water” directive agreed to by LIPA that the cable slated to run from Crescent Beach to Southold would be installed by Memorial Day weekend.

At the work session Department of Public Works Commissioner Jay Card, when asked by Councilwoman Chris Lewis if the project will be completed by the end of May, said, “It all depends.”

Mr. Card described the scope of the project, with crews scheduled to work 12 hour days, digging a 42-inch wide hole at the beach and running 3,5000 feet of pipe under the bay at a depth up to 40 feet. The pipe will be staged and assembled on West Neck and Shore Roads and on the town-owned golf course at Goat Hill. The pipe will be run, or “pulled,” Mr. Card said, to the North Fork. Any damage to the course will be promptly repaired, he added.

There will be no excavation on or near the roads or golf course, Mr. Card said.

About ten parking spaces will be required and a fence will be erected at the beach to close off the area from the public.