Daffodil Show coming April 20

The Garden Club of Shelter Island will present the13th annual Daffodil Show, “Our Sheltered Hills of Daffodils,” on Saturday, April 20 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn.

The late Alice Fiske of Sylvester Manor was the founder of this judged show, which is under the auspices of the American Daffodil Society. It features hundreds of daffodils on display in horticulture and 12 classes of design, including the youth division.

According to Event Chair Sandy Baxter, “The daffodil show will be a welcome vision of spring for all Islanders.”

Afternoon tea will be served with assorted sweets and savories. There will be commercial displays by the Shelter Island Florist, Sag Harbor Florist, Ivy League Florist of Southold and Kim Jon of Southampton. Many vendors will sell their wares including Susan Strauss’s antique jewelry; hand-painted glassware from Sharon J of Ivy Cottage; Diana Conklin and her dried flower arrangements; Hap Bowditch’s metal sculpture; and Eleanor Labrozzi’s photographs. Becky and Brent daffodil bulbs will be on sale, and the Garden Club boutique will offer an array of lovely items. Grady Riley Gardens will display plantings at the entrance and there will be a raffle with prizes donated by the vendors.

Tickets cost $25 at the door.

Bring your daffodils early and enter the Horticulture Division on Friday, April 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Ram’s Head. Contact Sandy Baxter for more information at 749-0229 or by email at sandralee7541@gmail.com. You can also visit the Garden Club’s website at shelter-island.org/garden_club.