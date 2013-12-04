Cops: Man with previous arrests charged with attempted theft

A Shelter Island man with several previous arrests faces a misdemeanor petit larceny charge following his arrest in Cutchogue Wednesday morning for attempting to take items from a car parked on Griffing Street, Southold police reported.

Sean Cronin, 27, was taken to police headquarters and held for arraignment, police said.

Mr. Cronin was also arrested in February on grand larceny and forgery charges for allegedly cashing an elderly woman’s checks without her knowledge, according to a previous Suffolk Times story.

In January he was arrested on Shelter Island on an active bench warrant from Riverhead Town court, according to a previous article.