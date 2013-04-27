Cops: Man arrested for possession of heroin

A Shelter Island man who was arrested two weeks ago faces new charges after being caught in possession of heroin in Cutchogue Friday night, Southold Town police said.

Sean Patrick Cronin, 27, was stopped on Main Road by Stillwater Avenue after failing to maintain his lane about 7:45 p.m., police said. Mr. Cronin was found in possession of 16 wax envelopes of heroin, according to a report.

He is charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a hypodermic needle, police said.

Mr. Cronin was transported and held for morning arraignment, according to a report.

He was arrested two weeks ago for petit larceny after entering a car that did not belong to him, however nothing appeared to be missing, according to a previous Suffolk Times story.

Mr. Cronin was also arrested in February on grand larceny and forgery charges for allegedly cashing an elderly woman’s checks without her knowledge, according to a previous Suffolk Times story.

cmiller@timesreview.com