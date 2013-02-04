Cardinal coming to Bucks

Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Johnny Hernandez will be taking the helm as head coach of the Shelter Island Bucks when they return for their second season of collegiate league baseball at Fiske Field this summer.

Mr. Hernandez, an assistant baseball coach at Long Island University in Brooklyn, replaces Joe Burke who has left the area to follow his wife who has taken a job at the University of Oklahoma as women’s soccer coach.

Mr. Burke recommended Mr. Hernandez for the head coaching job here, according to Brett Mauser of the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League.

Mr. Hernandez, drafted by the Cardinals and named a top prospect for the team in 1998, has been in his present position at LIU since 2011. He also functions as a team scout as part of a task force in the northeast.

He remained with the team through September 2003 when he joined the Navy, serving in Iraq and Africa.

In 2009 and 2010, Mr. Hernandez played for the Long Island Ducks, and was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2009. He was also named Defensive Player of the Year both years and was an Atlantic League All Star in 2009.

Home opener for the Bucks is June 3.