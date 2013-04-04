A toast to 007 at Cinema 114

On Wednesday, April 10,Cinema 114 at the Senior Activity Center will present “From Russia with Love,” starring Sean Connery as James Bond, a secret operative for Britain’s M16 (somewhat equivalent to the U.S.’s CIA), and Daniela Bianchi as Tatiana Romanova, a low-level Soviet clerk whose beauty is calculated to ensnare Bond in a deadly “honeytrap.”

Romanova offers Bond a Russian decoding machine, which could be invaluable to Western governments during the Cold War of the 1960s.

In reality, Romanova is an agent of SPECTRE, and her apparent defection to the West is a fake.

SPECTRE’s real objective, as you may have guessed, is the death of James Bond.

Running time: 1 hour and 55 minutes.

On April 10 Cinema 114 celebrates the 50th anniversary of the James Bond films. “Dr. No” was the first of the series, which began in 1963; “From Russia with Love” was the second.

Maggie Ciaglo and Janet Rescigno will be at the Senior Activity Center to serve refreshments. Showtime is 2:30 p.m. at the Center. Hope to see you. Bring a friend.