ZIP code meeting may be rescheduled

That March 20 meeting Congressman Tim Bishop’s aide has been trying to arrange for Shelter Islanders to air their concerns about mail not reaching them because of ZIP code confusion will be rescheduled.

“Unfortunately we have to postpone the meeting due to a scheduling conflict with United States Postal Service,” Oliver Longwell, Mr. Bishop’s communications director wrote in an email Wednesday morning. “I hope to be ready to have a new date and venue set soon,” he said.

The aim was to both air concerns and explore possible solutions.

As soon as the Reporter gets a firm date, it will be posted on this website.