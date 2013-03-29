ZBA: Front yard shed an issue

Shelter Island’s Zoning Board of Appeals balked Wednesday night at giving a quick approval to Alfred Loreto to place a shed at the front of his property, despite his assurances that it would be shielded from view by shrubbery.

The lot at 2 East Brander Parkway has what amounts to two front entrances, the second along West Neck Harbor. Because of the closeness of the water, a shed can’t be built there without violating wetlands limitations, he told the ZBA. As for locating it further back near his garage, he worried that if it abutted the garage too closely, it would be subject to mold and rot from the dampness. To put it back further from the garage could interfere with the ability to get vehicles in for the purpose of servicing his septic system or bulkhead repairs, he said.

Still, ZBA members, who looked at a Google earth shot of the property want to visit before agreeing that the shed could be placed only 12.5 feet from the front property line, instead of the required 40-foot setback.

Shrubbery at the front was recently cut back at the request of town Highway Department workers, Mr. Loreto said. But when the bushes grow in, they would shield the view from neighbors, he said. There was only one letter from a neighbor weighing in on the application and that contained the request that ample shrubbery be planted to ensure the shed was shielded.

Another alternative Mr. Loreto said he considered was adding to the garage itself, rather than using a shed. But that would require a foundation and other work that the shed wouldn’t, he said.

The ZBA closed the hearing Wednesday night, but said written comments could be submitted through April 10. In the interim, ZBA members will visit the site to determine if they can come up with any alternative solutions.

An application from Lion Robin Zust of 5 Point Lane to install a 7-foot cistern was withdrawn, according to a letter from the applicant’s attorney.