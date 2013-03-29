What Sandy wrought

While the lion’s share of cleaning up from Hurricane Sandy is over on Shelter Island, repairs to docks and bulkheads are still under way this spring.

An indication of the serious erosion the super storm caused here can be seen in the photo above taken from Greenport showing vegetation washed away in part of Shelter Island Heights below Prospect Avenue.

The sandy patch at the top of the bluff doesn’t leave any houses in jeopardy since they’re a safe distance from cliff. But new plantings would help to shore up the bluff along with hope the Island doesn’t continue to sustain more batterings in the future from Mother Nature.