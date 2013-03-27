Town vehicle auction planned

In the market for a couple of trucks, an old police car and a van? How about a tree spade, a cool machine that transplants trees and bushes?

Yes? Then Shelter Island wants to put you right into these deals.

At the Town Board work session Tuesday, of Department of Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. told the members that an auction was in order to sell several vehicles and equipment.

One of the trucks Mr. Card mentioned, “can’t get inspected” and would be too costly to repair; and a “tree spade” (that mechanized planter) is rarely used.

Mr. Card said the auction would most likely take place at the Recycling Center. Councilman Peter Reich suggested an online auction, and other members thought the idea might work better as a combination of public and online sales. Councilman Paul Shepherd noted that a public auction might not be well attended. Will Anderson, sitting in the audience suggested sealed bids.

An announcement will be forthcoming on the auction and what form it will take.

In other business the board looked again at the mitigation project of 675 feet of wrecked fence at Crescent Beach. It’s a complicated job, Mr. Card reiterated. About 75 percent of the cost of the project will be picked up by Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) funds. The project should be completed by the summer season.

On the repair work of the Second Causeway, bids have come in and are being vetted by the state. “Once they’ve approved, we can move forward,” Mr. Card told the board.

The project calls for reinforcing the Coecles Harbor beachfront with stone gambions, covering them with sand, relandscaping and replanting the area and paving the road.

Mr. Card said he was confident the project could be done by the Memorial Day weekend, with at least one line of traffic open to vehicles.

Last week Town Attorney Laury Dowd presented the board with a draft recommendation of a watershed management plan. At Tuesday’s session discussion turned to the recommendation that there be “regular” testing of Major’s Harbor.

Mr. Reich had problems with the term “regular” and thought to save money one testing would be enough, and if there was a problem testing could resume.

On testing in general, Police Chief James Read said the town and the state are already doing some water testing and to save money those tests should be looked at to prevent duplication.

“There’s already data that exists,” Chief Read said.

The board agreed to continue to look into and prioritize the plan’s recommendations in future sessions.