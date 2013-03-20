Town Board looks at watershed management and beach fence

At Tuesday’s Town Board work session Department Of Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. discussed fixing the fence at Crescent Beach that was severely damaged by Hurricane Sandy. The board also turned its attention to putting in place a watershed management plan for the future.

The beach fence, which runs about 675 feet, should cost about $30,000, according to Mr. Card, and 75 percent of that will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The project will be put out to bid.

Town Attorney Laury Dowd gave a presentation on the watershed management plan. Last September there was a review of existing conditions, laws and practices. The next step is to come up with recommendations to deal with improving conditions. With a plan in place and recommendations made, the funding process to mitigate or improve conditions can begin.

The recommendations focus on six areas: stormwater runoff and water quality; town water bodies; municipal facilities; wastewater; regulations and public education and stewardship.

The board decided to review each individual recommendation over the course of several work sessions to prioritize them.

The full report can be seen by going to the town’s website at shelterislandtown.us; on the committee menu go to “MS4” where the management plan recommendations can be viewed.

In other business Mr. Card suggested that the Police Department’s 10-year old emergency power generator, which is to be replaced, not be put up for sale but installed at American Legion Hall.

The board seemed to be in agreement with the plan.

There was also discussion of auctioning off old town vehicles.