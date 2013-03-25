Starzee case delayed

Highway Department worker Jeffrey Starzee got a brief respite Monday when the case against him, expected to resume in Shelter Island Justice Court, was delayed until May 6.

Mr. Starzee, 47, faces two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse in the 3rd degree. If convicted, he could be subject to up to a year in jail on the sexual abuse charge and up to a year in jail plus whatever the judge finds appropriate on the child endangerment charge.

He was arrested on February 22 and remains free on $1,250 bail. The 18-year veteran town worker continues in his position pending the outcome of his case.

Mr. Starzee’s lawyer, Brian DeSesa of Sag Harbor and his associate, Ed Burke Jr., had been expected to file basic motions in the case Monday morning, such as the right to discover what information the prosecution has against his client. But both were unable to appear in court today, forcing the postponement, according to Bob Clifford, spokesman for the Suffolk County District Attorney.

Assistant District Attorney William Nash is prosecuting the case, Mr. Clifford said.

Mr. DeSesa has said once all the facts in the case are known, he expects Mr. Starzee to be exonerated. The attorney was unavailable Monday afternoon for further comment.