Special ed costs to take center stage at meeting

It’s round two for the Shelter Island School District Tuesday night as Superintendent Michael Hynes outlines projected costs for special education, one of those mandated expenses the district must provide to students with individual education plans.

The costs can cover programs within the school or at other schools that provide for their specific needs. Travel costs to those other schools are typically part of the package.

Usually a district with students with extensive special needs can expect some extra help with costs, but Congressman Tim Bishop (D-Southampton) warned last week when sequestration went into effect requiring across the board spending cuts it could affect the amount of money the federal government coughs up to defer local costs.

Just how that might affect Shelter Island is part of what Dr. Hynes will explain to those who attend the 6:30 p.m. session in the school library.

He will also discuss career and technical education offered by Eastern Suffolk BOCES and charter school and summer school costs.

Another part of his presentation will deal with costs for guidance, psychological, health and library/instructional media. Finally, Dr. Hynes will discuss costs associated with equipment, materials and supplies, textbooks, data processing, curriculum development and contractual expenses.

In last week’s first budget session, Dr. Hynes spoke about the possibility of having to cut some sports and co-curricular activities to keep this year’s budget within the state-mandated 2 percent tax cap. He said he would be examining students participating in such activities so that if such cuts become necessary, he can recommend those activities that would affect the least number of students.

The 6:30 p.m. budget session will be followed by a 7 p.m. regular school board meeting.