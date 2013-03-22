Southampton deli owner eyeing Fedi’s

The owner of a popular South Shore gourmet deli and grocery said Friday morning it “was a strong possibility” they would set up shop in Fedi’s when current ownership vacates the premises in April.

Dennis Schmidt, owner of Schmidt’s Market on North Sea Road in Southampton, said there were still details to be worked out, but the major concern now was a timetable to get up and running.

“If we do it, it would be a complete gut job,” Mr. Schmidt said. “If all goes well, it’s a matter of getting equipment ordered and installed head to toe.”

Mr. Schmidt said that even though the space is only about 2,000 square feet, “we want to put in as much as we can.”

He added that if they pull the trigger on the deal, the place will be similar to the Southampton operation.