The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the February 11 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

James F. Fox of Middle Island was fined $75 plus a state surcharge of $85 for speeding — 30 mph in a 25-mph zone, reduced from 42 mph.

Juan L. Gomez-Mejia of Greenport was fined $40 plus $85 for unlicensed driving. A muffler violation was dismissed.

Manuel De Jesus Lopez-Gonzalez of Greenport was fined $40 plus $85 for unlicensed driving.

Johny H. Palencia-Veliz of Riverhead was fined $40 plus $85 for unlicensed driving and $75 plus $85 for speeding — 40 mph in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 47 mph. An insurance violation was dismissed.

Seven defendants did not appear in court. Twenty-two cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 18 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, one at the court’s request and three by mutual consent.