School Board approves coaches for the season

The Shelter Island School Board approved the following coaches for the season: Kimberly Clark, junior varsity girls softball, at $4,419; Hope Kanarvogel, junior high boys volleyball, at $2,653 retroactive to January 22; Ian Kanarvogel, junior varsity boys baseball at $4,319; and Peter Miedema, varsity boys baseball at $5,302.

Substitute teachers who are certified or have a four-year college degree and are paid $110 per day are Catherine Brigham, Elizabeth Eklund, Margaret Larsen and Perter Waldner. The appointments of Ms. Larsen and Mr. Waldner are subject to results of fingerprinting required of all school personnel who come in contact with students.

Mentors, who each receive a $1,500 stipend are Ann Marie Galasso, mentoring James Theinert; Janine Mahoney, mentoring Debra Sears; Devon Treharne, mentoring James Bocca; and Cheryl Wood, menotiring Michael Cox.

The board also heard from Cori Cass, general manager of the fledgling Shelter Island Bucks Collegiate Baseball Team, who said he’s working on getting a good location for a new scoreboard purchased last fall with contributions from the community. Mr. Cass said he needs information on the height of the scoreboard so it can be located in such a way that it doesn’t block neighbors’ views.

The team also anticipates adding dugouts for the home and visiting teams this spring.

Since the Bucks initial season last summer, the school district has benefitted from an upgraded playing field, courtesy of the Bucks. Similarly, the scoreboard and dugouts won’t cost taxpayer money.