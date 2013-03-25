Schmidt’s gearing up for Island opening

A popular South Shore gourmet deli is in full preparation mode to replace Fedi’s in the Center.

Daniel Schmidt, manager of Schmidt’s Market on North Sea Road in Southampton said they were taking over from Fedi’s officially April 1. But it could be six weeks before they’re ready to cut the ribbon on the new establishment that will include, pending a Building Department’s OK, a deli counter, meat department and a kitchen staff.

Dennis Schmidt, the owner of the Southampton land mark, said one reason to delay opening was it would take “a complete gut job.” Daniel Schmidt added that extensive work would be done to remodel the inside of the building and it wall take time for equipment to be constructed, brought to the Island and installed.

Personnel involved in the new venture include cashiers, “four or five people running the floor and some part time people so everyone can get some time off,” Daniel Schmidt said.

“We’re looking to build a team and hopefully we’ll be able to get some good people form the Island,” Mr. Schmidt said. “As the buzz goes forward we’re hoping people come forward so we can interview them before we’re ready to go.”

Mr. Schmidt said the new business will be open year round.