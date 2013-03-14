Radar enforcement results in 7 tickets

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Edgar Ochoa, 24, of Greenport was driving on New York Avenue on March 5 when police stopped him and issued tickets for failure to keep to the right, unlicensed operation, failure to signal, inadequate tires and speeding — 33 mph in a 25-mph zone. His vehicle was impounded.

Also on March 5, Jose A. Ayala-Merchan, 65, of East Hampton was given a summons on South Midway Road for carrying an unsecured load and for unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENTS

Herb B. Sherman Jr. of Shelter Island reported on March 11 that while on a North Ferry boat, he backed into a parked vehicle driven by Victor J. Vecchio of East Hampton. There was minor damage — a dent and scratches — to the front bumper of Mr. Vecchio’s vehicle; no damage was reported to Mr. Sherman’s.

OTHER REPORTS

Tidal flooding blocked a lane of traffic in West Neck on March 7 — two hours before high tide.

A Center caller told police on March 8 that an unknown person threw something at the house. Police found no footprints in the snow surrounding the residence or any other indication that someone had been on the property.

At 3 a.m. on March 8, Highway departments in the Center, the Heights and Dering Harbor were notified by police about hazardous road conditions due to snow.

A caller reported someone driving a vehicle on the beach at Reel Point on Ram Island on March 9. Police located the person, who had a valid beach driving permit.

A caller reported that a pit bull had cornered him in the Center on March 9. The dog did not bite him but was aggressive. Police canvassed the area with negative results.

Police investigated a landlord/tenant dispute on March 11.

Also on March 11, police advised a person looking for construction work to obtain a town license in order to conduct a home improvement business on the Island.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm at a residence on Ram Island on March 6. The alarm was set off by a contractor working inside the house.

Two burglary alarms went off on March 6 and 11, both in Hay Beach. One was caused by an incorrect entry; the reason for the second was undetermined but the premises appeared secure.

In other incidents, police checked on the well-being of residents, served papers, helped residents in their homes, tracked down false 911 calls, conducted D.A.R.E. at the school for 5th and 7th graders and opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside, among others.



AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11.