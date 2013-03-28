Police blotter: Two arrests, two accidents

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Manuel J. Vega, 35, of Southampton was driving on St. Mary’s Road on Thursday, March 21 at about 9 a.m. when he was stopped by police for not having an inspection sticker. Police detected the smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and arrested Mr. Vega for unlawful possession of marijuana. He was also ticketed for not having an inspection certificate.

Mr. Vega was released on his own recognizance.

Following an investigation, Michael A. McNemar, 41, of Shelter Island was arrested on Thursday, March 21 at 10 p.m. on charges of assault in the 2nd degree and strangulation in the 2nd degree. The assault was reported by the emergency center of Eastern Long Island Hospital. Mr. McNemar was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen Rosenblum presiding, and released on cash bail of $20,000. He was instructed to appear in court at a later date. An order of protection was issued against him.

ACCIDENTS

On March 24, Peter D. Rickenbach was boarding a North Ferry boat driving a LIPA truck when he hit a parked vehicle belonging to Michael E. Bleich of New York City. There was over $1,000 in damage to the rear tire and rear quarter panel of Mr. Bleich’s vehicle.

Henrietta M. Roberts of Shelter Island had stopped at the intersection of East Thomas Street and North Ferry Road on March 25. She said she failed to see an on-coming vehicle driven by Janet L. Kaften of Shelter Island. She proceeded through the intersection and pulled in front of Ms. Kaften’s vehicle, failing to yield the right of way. There was over $1,000 in damage to the right front of Ms. Roberts’ vehicle and the left front of Ms. Kaften’s.

OTHER REPORTS

An arcing wire was reported in the Center on March 19; police notified LIPA.

On March 19, police investigated a case of fraud.

A vehicle was stuck in the sand while making a turn at the boat basin at South Ferry Hills on March 21. Police dug out the vehicle.

A caller told police on March 21 that a person, who was possibly intoxicated, was having difficulty riding a bicycle in the Center. The area was patrolled with negative results.

On March 31, police responded to a case of criminal contempt; the alleged victim declined to prosecute.

A complainant reported a possible case of harassment on March 21.

Police received a report on March 22 that an order of protection had been violated; it was unfounded.

On March 22, a caller reported a person causing a disturbance at a business in the Heights. The person was gone when police arrived but was contacted later and advised he was no longer allowed on the premises.

A caller complained about a loud noise in West Neck on March 22. Police on stationary patrol determined the call was unfounded.

A caller reported on March 23 that a small white buoy, attached to a mooring or a crab trap, was floating off a Center dock.

A low-hanging wire in Hay Beach was reported on March 24; police contacted Verizon.

A Center caller told police on March 24 that a person was knocking on the front door and attempting to turn the door knob. Police contacted the person who was advised not to enter the property again.

On March 25, police investigated an incident involving a bounced check.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five persons to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 22, 23 and 24.