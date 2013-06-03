One arrest, one ticket on week’s blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

As a result of a complaint, police arrested a male juvenile, age 17, of Shelter Island at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26. The charge was harassment in the 2nd degree. The youth was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding. Prior bail was continued and an order of protection was issued.

Summonses

Dilshad Khan, 53, of Selden was driving on South Ferry Road on February 26 when he was stopped by police and issued a ticket for speeding — 56 mph in a 40-mph zone.

other reports

A caller complained on February 26 about a vehicle parked on a Hay Beach driveway, “blasting” music at 7:15 a.m. Police located the driver who said he was trying to contact the resident about work. He was advised to use a business phone number.

Police responded to a case of harassment in the Center on February 26.

A grand larceny was reported to police at headquarters on February 26.

A caller reported on February 26 that three sections of a fence had been damaged during excavation on a neighboring property. The business owner advised police he will repair the fence.

A caller asked police for help on February 26 in removing a raccoon from a Menantic garage. The raccoon was gone when police arrived.

Police responded to a request from the Southold Police Department on February 27 to check on the well-being of a Shelter Island resident.

Police responded to a business dispute in the Center on February 27.

A case of petit larceny — unauthorized charges on a credit card — was reported on February 28.

An extra patrol was requested on March 1 by a Dering Harbor resident as a result of an on-going dock dispute.

On March 1, police responded to unwanted telephone calls reported by a Menantic resident; the caller was advised to cease and desist.

A person reported on March 1 that while driving along the Shelter Island Country Club golf course, a golf ball hit the windshield, damaging it. Police located a golfer who said he had hit a ball that had gone into the road.

Police received an anonymous call on March 1 that a dumpster on a Hay Beach roadway was causing a hazardous condition. The driver was advised not to leave dumpsters on the road for any length of time.

A caller on March 3 reported a boat sinking in Tarkettle; the owner was advised.

Three burglary alarms were set off in West Neck and the Center on February 26 and March 4. No problems were reported in any case. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm on February 28 at a residence on Ram Island. Spray from an insulation applicator set off the alarm.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 27 and March 3 and 4.

A person was medovaced from Klenawicus Field to Stony Brook University Hospital by Suffolk County Police Department helicopter on February 28.