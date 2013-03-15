Obituary: Marion Raeder

Marion Raeder, a longtime resident of Valley Stream and Shelter Island, passed away February 18, 2013 in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. She died after a short illness at the age of 96.

Marion moved with her family to Bismark Avenue in Valley Stream as a child in 1923. She attended Brooklyn Avenue Elementary School and graduated from the high school in 1934. Along with her family, she was a member of Holy Name of Mary Parish. When her father died at a young age, her mother went to work as a cook in the parish house. Marion and her sisters, even as children, helped with the family finances by washing dishes in the kitchen.

After high school graduation, Marion went to work for the New York Telephone Company where she rose to a position of supervisor. She retired from AT&T after more than 40 years of employment and retained her connection through “the Pioneers.” Other organizations that she joined and supported included the Mercy League, the St. John’s Auxiliary, the Valley Stream Historical Society and the high school alumni organization.

In 1961, along with her mother and sister, Philomena, Marion purchased property on Coecles Harbor in Shelter Island. The cottage on the property, nicknamed Kinhearth, became a gathering place where countless family members and friends were welcomed with much generosity and love over the passing summers right up to the present. Since 1981, a second family compound was developed at Siesta Key, Florida where a condo was rented and folks were always welcome.

Marion’s interests were varied and eclectic. Some of the more prominent ones were travel, opera, ballet and above all, children — the more, the merrier, her family said. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Expressions of condolence may be sent to: E. Caroline Young and Martha Budischak, 325 Kendal Drive, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania 19348.