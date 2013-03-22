Obituaries: Barry, Hicks, Maurillo

Elizabeth Barry of Terry Drive and North Palm Beach, Florida passed away on March 10, 2013 in Florida at the age of 92. Father Peter De Sanctis officiated at a Mass celebrating her life at Our Lady of the Isle and she was laid to rest with her husband David on Shelter Island.

Born in Brooklyn in 1920, Elizabeth Jopp was the fourth of five children. She began her education in a one-room schoolhouse in Lincolndale, New York. She graduated from Bishop McDonald High School in Brooklyn. At the age of 21, she married the love of her life, David J. Barry. They began their marriage with $200 in the bank but Dave rose quickly at Manufacturers Hanover Trust Co. Betty and Dave enjoyed a long and happy marriage. Their family and their faith were the cornerstones of their lives. They lived in Garden City where Betty was an avid bridge player, a Girl Scout leader and a member of numerous church and women’s organizations. Betty was a devoted mother. She loved people and always enjoyed a wide circle of friends.

In 1971, the family discovered Shelter Island, which they loved instantly. They spent a few weeks at the Ram’s Head Inn and bought their home on Terry Drive shortly thereafter. Dave and Betty claimed they felt all the stress of city life leave them as they boarded the ferry. Betty loved the peace and beauty of the Island as well as the Saturday morning yard sales. After Dave retired, they lived between Shelter Island and Florida. Dave died in 1992 after fulfilling his last wish — on their 50th anniversary, Dave and Betty renewed their wedding vows with their best man (Dave’s brother Bob), their matron of honor (Betty’s sister Marge) as well as their three children present at the altar.

Betty spent many years volunteering as a pink lady at Eastern Long Island Hospital and, until the age of 86, at Palm Beach Gardens Hospital in Florida. She enjoyed the camaraderie and the lunches at the Silver Circle.

For the last five years, Betty coped with Alzheimer’s Disease with grace, humor and courage. Betty is survived by her three children, Barbara Barry and her husband, John Dereszewski, of Forest Hills, New York; David Barry and his wife, Jennifer, of San Ramon, California; and Maureen Woodward and her husband, Orator, of Palm Beach, Florida; her four grandchildren, Heather O’Mara, David Barry, Brendan Barry and Serena Woodward; and two great-grandsons. Her family said they were blessed to have her loving presence for so many years and will cherish her memory always.

Donations in memory of Elizabeth Barry can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 360 Lexington Ave., 4th Floor, NY, NY 10017 or at alz.org.

Harry L. Hicks Jr.

Harry L. Hicks Jr. died March 10, 2013 at Williamsburg Landing in Williamsburg, Virginia. He was a former Shelter Island Town Board member, a member of the Board of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and treasurer of Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Harry was born June 30, 1920 in Little Neck, New York, to Louise Van Nostrand and H. Leslie Hicks. He was a direct descendant of Robert Hicks who arrived at the Plymouth Colony in 1623.

Harry grew up in Little Neck and Manhasset, New York. He graduated from Colby College in Waterville, Maine in June 1942 and was drafted into the military the week after graduation.

In 1946, after several years in the Army, he began work at Hicks & Greist, Inc., an advertising agency co-founded by his father. By 1956, Harry and his partners had purchased the agency, where he was president until 1974, when he retired to live on Shelter Island.

Harry and his wife of 51 years, Mary Louise (Yoder) Hicks, were married in 1961 and had three children, Lisa, Thomas and Jonathan. Along with Harry’s daughter Andrea, from his first marriage, they enjoyed life on the water and spent many happy times with the close-knit extended Hicks family. Harry was an active community member, golfer and avid traveler. Favorite memories included a cross-country motor home trip in 1976, a tour of the inland waterway on Gulliver, a wooden boat that he rebuilt, and a trip to Antarctica.

In 1987, Harry and Mary Louise moved to Williamsburg, There they joined the Kingsmill Golf Club and the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church. In 1998 they moved to Williamsburg Landing, a retirement community.

Harry is survived by his wife, Mary Louise, and his four children and their spouses: Andrea Hicks Sato and her husband Thomas of Wilton, Connecticut; Lisa Louise Hicks and her husband Elliot Swan of Wellesley, Massachusetts; Thomas Harry Hicks and his wife Susan of Port Washington, New York; and Jonathan Yoder Hicks and his wife Julie of Chicago, Illinois. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Lucia and Alex Sato, Eli and Peilin Swan, and Benjamin, Phoebe, Harrison and Ian Hicks.

Harry’s three siblings, Grace H. Johns, Helen H. Coulter and Everett K. Hicks predeceased him.

A memorial service celebrating Harry’s life was held at the Williamsburg Landing auditorium on Friday, March 15. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harry’s name may be made to the Memorial Fund at the Williamsburg Landing, 5700 Williamsburg Landing Drive. Williamsburg, VA 23185.

Alexander Edmund Maurillo

Dr. Alexander Edmund Maurillo, 85, resident of Sun City Center, Florida and Shelter Island died on March 15, 2013 after a brief illness.

Alex was born in Brooklyn on May 19, 1927, the son of Dr. Dominick F. Maurillo and Anna Heffernan Maurillo. He attended Poly Prep Country Day School, Fordham University, Cornell University and the University of Rome. He spent his career as a surgeon and medical administrator in New York City. Before his retirement, Alex was the medical director of the Joint Industry Board of the Electrical Industry. Alex was a long-time resident of Brooklyn Heights and Shelter Island.

Alex and his family have been summer residents since the early 1970s. Alex was a member of the Yacht Club, loved the library and was an avid bridge player. In his later years he was a summer visitor to the Dinner Bell for the camaraderie of the other diners.

Alex is survived by his children Christina, Alexander, Christopher, Dominic and Michael and by his 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by his former wife, Eleanor Maurillo, his companion, Ursula Evans, and his sister Lois Ann Maurillo.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo, Brooklyn Heights, New York. Immediately following the service there will be a reception at 12 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn Heights.

A memorial service will also be held on Shelter Island during the summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shelter Island Public Library, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.