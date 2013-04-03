Long Island likely to dodge Wednesday winter storm

A strong coastal storm is being forecasted to build along the East Coast Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, but experts say it appears Long Island will be spared the brunt of another winter storm.

The storm will form over the Carolinas on Wednesday, bringing wind gusts of up to 45 mph to the area, said Lauren Nash, a meteorologist at the NWS station in Upton.

But the system is expected to stay out of the area, thanks to a “blocking” high pressure system over the Northeast that will steer the storm to sea, she said.

“It’s not going to be as much of a northeastern track as normal with these storms,” Ms. Nash said.

Current weather forecasts show between a 40 and 50 percent chance of rain for Wednesday on the Island, with the precipitation possibly turning to snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service hasn’t forecasted any snow totals for the area yet, Ms. Nash said, adding there is some uncertainty in the forecast.

Weather officials will announce an updated forecast at 4 p.m. Monday, she said.

psquire@timesreview.com