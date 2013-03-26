No more fishing fee

While the state budget wasn’t quite wrapped up at press time, pending action by the Assembly, Senator Kenneth LaValle (R,C-Port Jefferson) announced that one revenue line has been eliminated: the $10 annual saltwater fishing licenses will no longer be required.

The vote came in the Senate Sunday.

A three-year moratorium on the fee was secured in the 2011-2012 budget, but has now been eliminated altogether, Mr. LaValle said. He voted against the fee in 2009.

“I’m happy to see the demise of what was essentially a hidden tax,” Mr. LaValle said. “For many in our region, fishing is a way of life. Mandating a license places a burden on individuals and families who have fished our local waters for generations”.

While the fee has been waived, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation still requires those engaging in recreational fishing in marine and coastal waters register with the DEC. Fishing enthusiasts are also advised to check fishing limits and seasons for catching various species of fish and to obey catch limits for marine fish, lobsters and crabs.