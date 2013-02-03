Missing Peconic teen’s family issues statement thanking public, police

The family of Ashley Murray, a missing 16-year-old Peconic girl last seen leaving for school Monday, issued a statement Saturday thanking the public, police and media for helping in the search.

Below is the statement, unedited and in its entirety.

We would like to sincerely thank the community and everyone involved in the efforts to find Ashley and return her safely, and also those who have taken up the heart-felt tasks of supporting the family during this difficult time.

We also appreciate all News Reporters, News Teams and informants for their help and would like to extend both our genuine thanks for helping to spread the word in our search for Ashley, as well as our request for privacy at this point. We also would like to thank the Police and Authorities for all their efforts and continuing support and, God willing, to a quick and happy resolution to this matter.

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Ashley is 5-foot, 4-inches tall and 140 pounds with reddish-brown hair and blue eyes. She has a scar on her right wrist and uses hearing aids in both ears. She was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, read sweatpants and black boots.

Anyone with information should contact Southold police at (631) 765-2600. Information will remain confidential.

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