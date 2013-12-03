Get your info on the Shelter Island phone book

It’s the hottest book on the Island.

No, not “50 Shades of Grey” or the newest thrillers the library has a hard time keeping on its shelves.

We’re talking about the one essential book Islanders need: The 2013-2014 Shelter Island Phone Book is now currently a work in progress.

We need residential address and phone number changes, additions and deletions as soon as possible.

If we don’t hear from you, your listing will remain the same as it was in last year’s book.

To make sure you’re in the one book that counts, contact Archer Brown (a.brown@sireporter.com) or call her at 749-1000, extension 26, with any changes.

And to advertise in Shelter Island’s must-have book, call Ken Allan at 749-1000, extension 10, or drop him a line at sales@sireporter.com.

Deadline for advertising is April 5.