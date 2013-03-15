“Legally Blonde” on the boards presented by Island players

This year the Shelter Island Drama Club will present “Legally Blonde” and tickets are available.

The show will run from Thursday, April 11 to Sunday, April 14, with performances on Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and a Sunday matinée at 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased for $12 for adults and $8 for students in the school lobby, Monday through Friday during school hours, or by calling Lisa Goody at 749-0302, extension 0.

When reserving tickets by phone, please try to pick up your tickets before the night of the show, to alleviate long lines at the box office.

If the performance is not sold out, tickets will be available one hour before showtime. The school will be closed from Monday, March 25 through Monday, April 1 for spring break.

Join the members of the Drama Club and meet the sorority sisters of Delta Nu!