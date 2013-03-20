Justice Court decisions

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the January 28, 2013 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

Juan Cazares of Sag Harbor was fined $50 plus a state surcharge of $85 for a stop sign violation.

Daniel A. Faucetta of New York City was fined $100 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Stuart M. Greenstein of New York City was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. Mr. Greenstein received a 90-day license suspension and completed 35 hours of community service.

Carlos L. Domingues of SeaTac, Washington, charged with DWI, was given a six-month license revocation and assigned an ignition interlock device for six months. His fine was covered by time served.

Carmela Vicente De Elias of Greenport was fined $100 plus $85 for driving without a license and $25 plus $85 for failure to keep to the right.

One defendant failed to appear in court. Sixteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 14 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and two by mutual consent.