Hynes on budget news: ‘I’m actually able to sleep tonight’

While admitting he’s delighted with word of more state aid than had been expected coming to the Shelter Island School District, Superintendent Michael Hynes said Thursday he still anticipates the Board of Education will have to make some spending cuts.

“I am beyond pleasantly surprised,” Dr. Hynes said about word that the district will not only see the almost $84,000 Governor Andrew Cuomo recommended be cut from state aid topped by even more money.

He credits Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. with fighting for the restoration of the funds that, according to figures released by state senators, brought Shelter Island to a $521,730, plus another $50,000 Mr. Thiele secured for the district. He also credited social studies teacher Brian Doelger with an aggressive lobbying effort to try to secure more funding.

“It helps in the short term,” Dr. Hynes said. “I’m actually able to sleep tonight,” he said.

But he will be working with the Board of Education throughout April to examine spending ramifications not just for the 2013-14 school year, but for the next five years. Among the questions school board members will have to answer is how much of the district’s fund balance will be applied to the 2013-14 budget to offset what will have to be sought from taxpayers who get their say on spending at a May 21 vote.

“We won’t have a fund balance in three years if this continues,” Dr. Hynes said about the combination of escalating costs and the state-imposed 2 percent tax cap.

“We will have to cut — or reduce, tighten up,” Dr. Hynes said about the spending plan for the next school year. His approach will continue to be to recommend spending cutbacks that will least affect students, he said.

Right now, the board is looking at a $10.1 budget for the next school year, up from $9.7 million for the current school year.

The district’s third budget meeting is set for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Hynes has promised to offer his recommendations for possible cuts to the preliminary budget and also to outline his thoughts about spending for the next five years.