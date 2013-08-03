Highway Department deploys full force against storm

The Shelter Island Highway Department has been on the roads and streets since 5 a.m. Friday, according to Superintendent Jay Card.

Asked how many vehicles were clearing and sanding, Mr. Card said, “Everything we have.”

That’s seven trucks and two payloaders.

There have been no problems reported and all major Island roads are clear, Mr. Card said at 7:45 a.m. “We’re just starting another lap,” he added

Mr. Card said there was a possibility of four to five inches more of the heavy, fluffy white stuff falling through the morning and early afternoon.