Five motorists ticketed on police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Santos A. Hernandez, 43, of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on March 10 when he was given two summonses for using a cellphone without a hands-free device and for unlicensed operation.

Anthony J. Marr, 47, of Sag Harbor was ticketed on Cedar Avenue on March 11 for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

On March 12, Marsia Guerman, 22, of Shelter Island was issued three tickets on North Ferry Road for driving without headlights in inclement weather, for unlicensed operation and for having her visibility distorted by a broken windshield.

Amanda Gerdts, 29, of Shelter Island was given a ticket on New York Avenue on March 15 for a cellphone violation.

accidents

Cynthia A. Needham of Shelter Island was driving eastbound on South Ferry Road on March 18, making a left turn into a parking area, when she said she didn’t see an on-coming vehicle in the westbound lane driven by Caitlin A. Cummings of Shelter Island. The vehicles collided, causing over $1,000 damage to the passenger-side rear of Ms. Needham’s vehicle and the right passenger-side front of Ms. Cummings’ vehicle.

Ms. Needham, 86, was issued two tickets for failure to yield the right of way on a left turn and for driving on an unsafe tire.

OTHER REPORTS

Police checked on the well-being of a resident in the Heights on March 12.

Police opened a confidential investigation into a drug case on March 12.

On March 12 a complainant was advised to contact the school regarding concerns about access to the school building.

An open burning in Menantic was reported to police on March 14; the resident had a valid burn permit.

On March 14, an anonymous caller reported that a truck driver was headed northbound on South Ferry Road and driving erratically. Police were unable to locate the driver.

A caller reported an open shed door on a property in Silver Beach on March 14. Police secured the door and found no sign of criminal activity or forced entry.

On March 15, a caller told police of possible trespassing on private property. Police located the persons at another location and advised them not to return to the residence.

A caller reported on March 16 that construction next to the residence was shaking the house and its foundation. Police responded and did not observe any damage. The Building Department was notified.

On March 18, police responded to a youth dispute.

Also on the 18th, police assisted another agency by responding to a request from a government department in Ohio to notify a Shelter Island resident about property damage.

A burglary alarm was activated at a Hay Beach residence on March 13. It was set off by workers installing pool equipment in the basement.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a residential fire alarm on March 16, triggered during a brief loss of electric power.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 12, 15, 16 and 18.