Fedi’s grocery to close in April

Sources have told the Reporter that Fedi’s, the grocery store, deli and butcher shop in the Center, will be gone by April 14.

The news has been buzzing around the Island since last week that the store – as much an Island institution as any — will soon become part of Shelter Island history and legend.

The owner of the building, Dan Calabro, which houses Dandy’s Liquor store and Fedi’s, had no comment Monday on the change. When asked why he had no comment, Mr. Calabro said, “It’s my business.”

Jan Warner, who manages Fedi’s with her sister, Sue, also had no comment.